Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,360 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

