Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,294,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

