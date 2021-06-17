Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 5,705 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $143.42. 25,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

