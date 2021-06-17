Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 47.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. 217,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.