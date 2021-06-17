Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 57,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,706. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

