Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,893. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

