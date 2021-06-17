Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,695,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.