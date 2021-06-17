Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $283.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,549. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

