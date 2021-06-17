Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $227.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

