Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.75 and last traded at $182.04, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.59.
Several analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.13.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.
