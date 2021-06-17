Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.75 and last traded at $182.04, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.59.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

