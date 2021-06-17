Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

