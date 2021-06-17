Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,163 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,065% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 1,191,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,100. Popular has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.