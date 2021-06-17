TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.05. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 354,281 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -12.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.