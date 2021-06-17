Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVPKF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.