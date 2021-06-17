Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

TSE TCW traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

