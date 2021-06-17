Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

