Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TBK shares. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

