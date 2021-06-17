Truist Securities Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $124.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.