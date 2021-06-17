Truist Securities Trims American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price to $38.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

APEI opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

