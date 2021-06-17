Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.16. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$28.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.