Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Shares Up 33.3%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tungsten to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

