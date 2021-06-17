Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $77.60

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.60, but opened at $81.00. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 2,737 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

