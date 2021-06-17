Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $510,420.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00.

TWLO stock traded up $26.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.97. 3,206,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,848. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.56 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

