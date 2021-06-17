Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $334.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.69. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.