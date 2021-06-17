Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $365.00 and last traded at $361.83. 75,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,172,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.40.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

