Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.