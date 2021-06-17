U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 75,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,262,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $879.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

