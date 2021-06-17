U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.40. 12,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 318,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $7,742,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.