UBS Group AG Buys 92,249 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

