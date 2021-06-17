UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $233.75 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

