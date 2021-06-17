UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

