UBS Group AG Purchases 14,103 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.90% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.