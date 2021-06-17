UBS Group AG Sells 121,711 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

