UBS Group AG Sells 335,675 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

