UBS Group AG Sells 8,088 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,523 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.00% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.