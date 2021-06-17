UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister Sells 2,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
UDR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
