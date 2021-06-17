UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister Sells 2,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UDR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.