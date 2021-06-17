UiPath (PATH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2021 – UiPath had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – UiPath had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.94.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

