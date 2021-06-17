UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Raised to $25.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

