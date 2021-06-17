UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €11.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.