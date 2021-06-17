UniLend (UFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and $2.34 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00755078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00084174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042514 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

