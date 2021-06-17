Unisocks Price Reaches $42,032.04 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $12,523.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $42,032.04 or 1.07223814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00769358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042571 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

