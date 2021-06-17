Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.51 and last traded at $102.38. 69,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,051,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion and a PE ratio of -88.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.