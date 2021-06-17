Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $211.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.45. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

