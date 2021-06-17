Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $280,600.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

