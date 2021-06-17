Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

USAP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

