Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

