UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 203,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,661,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.