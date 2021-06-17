uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $902,563.14 and $345.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

