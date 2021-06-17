Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

