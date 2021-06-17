UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $933,437.02

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $933,437.02 and approximately $92,668.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00140527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00179420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00911082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.54 or 1.00141884 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.